Class IX Student Dies Of Electrocution In Salur Mandal

A 14-year-old boy died of electrocution after coming into contact with a live wire while attempting to climb a boundary wall in Mamidipally under Salur mandal in Parvathipuram Manyam district on Saturday.

The deceased, K. Dileep, was a Class IX student of a government school in Mamidipally. According to reports, he had gone with two friends to an open area in the afternoon. He later entered a nearby banana orchard by scaling its boundary wall.

While returning, he was unable to climb back and attempted to use an electrical panel board of a pump set for support. In the process, he came into contact with a live wire and was electrocuted.

Teachers and students rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Woman arrested for killing husband in Anakapalle

The Anakapalle district police on Saturday arrested K. Parameswari for killing her husband, Paripalli, at Kunchavanipalem under Munagapaka mandal on April 1.

Police said the accused confessed to strangling her husband, alleging that he had been harassing her for years under the influence of alcohol.

FSSAI finds adulteration in 9 milk samples

Despite 16 deaths linked to adulterated milk near Rajamahendravaram, the menace continues in East Godavari district.

FSSAI officials collected 190 milk samples from vendors and traders, of which nine were found adulterated with substances such as detergent, urea and starch.

District collector Keerthi Chekuri expressed concern and warned traders of strict action. She directed officials to conduct surprise inspections and register cases against violators.

She also said unauthorised traders must register with FSSAI, failing which a fine of ₹5 lakh will be imposed.

One drowns, two missing in Godavari river

One youth died and two others went missing after they drowned in the Godavari River near Pichuka Lanka in Atreyapuram mandal of Konaseema district on Saturday.

Police said four youths from Rajamahendravaram had entered the river for a swim. Due to deep water, three of them were swept away, while one managed to reach the shore.

The body of Shaik Bilal (29) was recovered. A search is on for the other two missing persons. Police have registered a case.

Fake ACB officer held for cheating Tahsildar of ₹50 lakh

Sri Sathya Sai district police have arrested a man for allegedly impersonating an ACB officer and extorting ₹50 lakh from a Tahsildar by threatening to file corruption cases.

The accused, Erukala Hanumanthu of Kalagallu village in Kuderu mandal, reportedly posed as an Anti-Corruption Bureau official in 2021 and contacted Tahsildar Anwar Hussain, demanding money.

Though a case was registered earlier, the accused had been absconding. Acting on the directions of SP S Satish Kumar, a special team led by CI Shivaramudu tracked and arrested him.

Police said further investigation is underway.