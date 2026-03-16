Class 10 Students Embrace Whatsapp Governance For Hall Tickets

VIJAYAWADA: In a boost to digital governance in education, thousands of Class 10 students across Andhra Pradesh have got onto the state government’s WhatsApp-based public service platform, Mana Mitra, to download their examination hall tickets with ease.

For the first time, the government enabled students appearing for the SSC or Class 10 public examinations to obtain their hall tickets through this net-based service, using the dedicated number 9552300009.The initiative received an encouraging response from students, reflecting the growing acceptance of digital platforms for accessing government services, officials said.Official data shows that the Mana Mitra WhatsApp Governance service recorded 3,16,990 hits from students seeking to access their hall tickets. Out of these, 2,38,728 students successfully downloaded their hall tickets directly through WhatsApp.Apart from the WhatsApp platform, students also made use of other digital channels to obtain their hall tickets. Some 65,477 students downloaded their hall tickets through the LEAP app, an initiative of the state’s education department designed to support digital learning and academic services.However, the highest number of downloads was recorded through the official online website, through which 7,53,834 students obtained their hall tickets. Despite the website remaining the most widely used channel, the adoption of WhatsApp governance services indicates a growing comfort among students with instant messaging platforms for accessing government services.Education department officials observed that digital awareness among students has increased significantly in recent years. In the past, most students used to visit their schools to collect printed hall tickets issued by school authorities. This year, however, a large number of students opted to download their hall tickets online through various digital platforms.The success of the Mana Mitra initiative highlights the state government’s push towards expanding citizen-centric services through mobile technology.