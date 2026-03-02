Class 10 Student Dies by Suicide at Proddatur Hostel

Kadapa: A class 10 student allegedly died by suicide at a government residential hostel in the Modampalli area of Proddatur town on Monday. The deceased, identified as Narasimhulu, was found hanging from a tree within the hostel premises. He was studying in class 10 at a nearby government school and staying in the hostel.

Hostel staff noticed the incident and immediately alerted the police. The police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to a government hospital for post-mortem examination. Police said Narasimhulu was a native of Kallutla village in Mylavaram mandal. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the reasons behind the suicide, police said.