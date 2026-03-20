Clarification on Puja Room Idol: Lokesh Dismisses Social Media Speculation

VIJAYAWADA: Education Minister Nara Lokesh has issued a clarification following a wave of criticism on social media over the spotting of an “unusual idol” at his household prayer room during the Ugadi celebrations.

The controversy erupted after Lokesh shared photographs of Ugadi festivities at his residence. The images, which quickly went viral, showed the minister seated in the puja room alongside his son Devansh Nara. However, what caught the attention of netizens was a small figurine placed beside images of deities.

While some users questioned the nature of the object, others alleged that it resembled an idol associated with occult practices. Critics accused the minister of conducting inappropriate rituals in a sacred space. This triggered a heated debate online.

Responding to this, Lokesh issued a clarification. He said the idol was not linked to any occult practice but a handmade creation by his son Devansh at the age of four. “The figurine represents Lord Shiva along with a small Shivling, crafted by the child out of devotion,” he explained.

“Devansh made it out of devotion, and we have preserved it in our puja room,” Lokesh stated.

The minister said, “Faith is deeply personal and may not be understood by everyone, but such expressions of devotion do not require justification. He ended his statement on social media with an invocation of “Har Har Mahadev.”