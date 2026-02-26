CJI to Visit Tirupati, Lay Foundation For District Court Complex

At a meeting held at the Collectorate on Thursday, Collector Dr S. Venkateswar, along with Additional District Judge Gurunadham, superintendent of police L. Subba Rayudu, joint collector R. Govind Rao, trainee collector Sandeep Raghuvanshi, airport director Bhoomi Nathan, DRO Narasimhulu and Tirupati and Srikalahasti RDOs Ram Mohan and Bhanu Prakash Reddy, assessed preparations for the programme and directed officials to make foolproof arrangements for the visit.

The collector said arrangements should be ensured at the Taj Hotel and at the venue, including security, sanitation, vehicle parking, helipad facilities and uninterrupted power supply. Police, fire and other departments were asked to coordinate closely and maintain tight security. He directed emergency medical teams and fire services to remain on standby.

He noted that other senior judges would also attend the ceremony and that nodal officers would be appointed to avoid any lapses. The SP said tight security arrangements would be put in place throughout the visit to prevent any untoward incidents and that nodal officers for security would be designated.