CJI Surya Kant Offers Prayers at Tirumala

TIRUPATI: Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant visited the Tirumala temple on Monday and offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swamy, accompanied by his family and a group of judges from various courts across the country. Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur also accompanied him.

On his arrival at the temple’s Mahadwaram, the CJI was received by TTD Trust Board chairman B. R. Naidu, Executive Officer M. Ravi Chandra and Additional EO Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary. Temple priests accorded him a traditional welcome with Isthikaphal, Mela Talam and Vedic chants.

After darshan, priests honoured the Chief Justice with Shesha Vastram, while Vedic scholars rendered Vedaseervachanam at the Ranganayakula Mandapam. The TTD chairman and the EO presented Theertha prasadam and a laminated photograph of the deity.

Earlier, the Chief Justice also offered prayers at the Bhu Varaha Swamy temple.