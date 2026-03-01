CJI Lays Foundation For Judicial Academy Near Amaravati

Amaravati/Tirupati: Chief Justice of India, Justice Surya Kant, on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the Judicial Academy at Pichukalapalem near Amaravati. Upon arrival at the venue, the CJI was received by senior judicial officers and state officials.

"CJI Justice Surya Kant laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Judicial Academy at Pichukalapalem near Amaravati," said an official press release.

The academy is being constructed at a cost of Rs 165 crore with academic, residential and training facilities to accommodate 120 trainee judges in each batch, the release added.

The proposed complex will include an academic block, hostel facilities, indoor sports amenities and other infrastructure, with a total built-up area of about 2.05 lakh square feet.

Block A (G+3) will house the administrative and academic facilities, including a 500-seat auditorium with stage and pre-function area, a 120-seat seminar hall, two 70-seat classrooms, a 70-seat moot court hall, a 60-seat forensic lab, a 50-seat computer lab, a 48-seat library and reading room, Director and administrative offices, judges' lounge, faculty room, collaboration spaces, health unit, creche facility, 3-metre-wide corridors and a central lift.

Block B (G+3) will provide residential facilities, a 108-seat dining hall, a 10-seat VIP dining hall, a kitchen and service area, a gym, two badminton court halls, a squash court, a table tennis hall and a multi-purpose hall for yoga and meditation.

Block B2 (G+8) will offer residential accommodation with a 98-seat typical hostel unit, five suite rooms, lounge space, pantry and utility facilities on each floor, while Block B3 (G+1) will include a swimming pool, parking facilities and accommodation for supporting staff.

The complex will also have basement parking, two separate two-wheeler parking zones, cycling and walking tracks, a driver's dormitory and two service quarters, and is located 5.7 km from the AP High Court with connectivity through a 50-metre-wide road, the release said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, High Court Chief Justice Justice Dheeraj Singh Thakur, Supreme Court Judges JK Maheshwari, PS Narasimha, Prasanth Kumar Mishra, SV N Bhatti and Joymalya Bagchi also attended the programme.

Earlier today, the Chief Justice of India, Justice Surya Kant, laid the foundation stone for a new court complex here in Tirupati district. Upon arrival at the construction site, the CJI received a guard of honour from the Andhra Pradesh Police.

"The Chief Justice of India, Justice Surya Kant, laid the foundation stone for a newly proposed 16 court buildings complex here in Tirupati district on Sunday," said an official press release.

He later participated in the Bhumi Puja ceremony and unveiled the foundation plaque for the upcoming court complex.

Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court Justice Dheeraj Singh Thakur, along with Supreme Court Judges PS Narasimha, Prasanth Kumar Mishra, SV N Bhatti and Joymalya Bagchi also attended the event.