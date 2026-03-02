CJI Lays Foundation For Judicial Academy in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: With a view to bolstering the judicial infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant on Sunday laid the foundation for the state judicial academy in Amaravati.

He also inaugurated the AP High Court Judges’ residential complex there in the presence of chief minister Chandrababu Naidu and others. This marks a high point in the capital region’s institutional development.

The CJI inaugurated the `210-crore HC judges’ residential complex, developed by the CRDA on 33.20 acres. He unveiled the inaugural plaque and planted saplings in the premises.

The `165-crore judicial academy project, coming up near Pichukalapalem on the outskirts of Amaravati, is poised to emerge as a premier training hub for judicial officers. Strategically located about 5.7km from the high court and connected by a 50-metre-wide road, the academy would cover a built-up area of 2.05 lakh square feet and accommodate 120 trainee judges per batch.

Designed with a blend of functionality and modernity, the G+3 administrative and academic block would feature a 500-seat auditorium with a stage and pre-function area, a 120-seat seminar hall, two 70-seat classrooms, a 70-seat moot court hall, a 60-seat forensic science laboratory, a 50-seat computer lab, and a 48-seat library-cum-reading room.

The block would also house the administrative wings, faculty rooms, a judges’ lounge, collaboration spaces, a health unit and a crèche facility, with spacious three-metre-wide corridors and a central lift.

Residential and recreational amenities form an integral part of the campus. A G+3 amenities block would include a 108-seat dining hall, a 10-seat VIP dining room, a fully equipped kitchen and service zone, a gymnasium, two badminton courts, a squash court, a table tennis hall and a multipurpose hall for yoga and meditation.

A G+8 residential tower would provide hostel accommodation for 98 trainees, five suite rooms, lounge areas on each floor, a pantry and utility spaces. Additional facilities such as a swimming pool, staff quarters, basement parking, dedicated two-wheeler zones, cycling and walking tracks, and a driver’s dormitory underline the comprehensive planning behind the project.

The judges’ residential complex in the sprawling enclave comprises 36 independent G+1 bungalows, each with a built-up area of 7,841 square feet. The residences have been thoughtfully designed to meet the professional and personal needs of judges, incorporating dedicated office rooms, waiting halls and modern amenities.

Land has been earmarked within the premises for 13 additional bungalows to cater to future requirements. The construction was executed by BSR Infratech.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Supreme Court Judges Justices J.K. Maheshwari, P.S. Narasimha, Prashant Mishra, S.V.N. Bhatti and Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur attended the ceremonies, along with chief secretary Sai Prasad, CRDA commissioner Kannababu and others.

An audio-visual presentation highlighted the academy’s architectural vision and the ongoing development works in the capital region, underscoring Amaravati’s steady evolution as a vibrant judicial and administrative nucleus.