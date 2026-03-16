Civil Supplies Officials Seize 22 LPG Cylinders in Nellore

Nellore: Civil supplies officials seized 22 domestic LPG cylinders being illegally used for commercial purposes during surprise inspections at hotels, shops and gas refilling units across Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore district on Saturday.

The inspections, led by the district civil supplies officer, revealed that subsidised domestic LPG cylinders meant for household use were being diverted for commercial activities in hotels and catering establishments.

Officials conducted a panchanama and seized the cylinders. With this, a total of 141 domestic LPG cylinders have been seized in the district so far, and 21 cases registered in connection with such violations. The seized cylinders have been kept in the custody of the concerned gas agencies.

Officials said action is being initiated against the owners under the Essential Commodities Act and reports will be submitted to the joint collector’s court for further proceedings.

Civil supplies officials also inspected Krishna Gas Agency, an IOCL distributor in Nellore, and directed the agency to ensure timely delivery of LPG cylinders to consumers.

Authorities warned that hotels, shops, bars and restaurants should not use domestic LPG cylinders for commercial purposes and said strict action would be taken against violators.