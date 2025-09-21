Civil Supplies Minister Underlines People-Centric Governance

Vijayawada:Minister for civil supplies, food and consumer affairs Nadendla Manohar highlighted ethical leadership, governance reforms, and people-focused service during the 15th edition of the Coffee & Conversation series at Westin College, Vijayawada, on Thursday.

Over 600 participants, including students, parents, professionals and city residents, attended the event. The Minister stressed that true leadership requires vision, accountability, transparency, measurable outcomes, and moral responsibility. He added that courage in governance means facing criticism constructively and drawing strength from public trust.



Discussing reforms in the civil supplies sector, Manohar cited GPS vehicle tracking, AI-enabled warehouse surveillance, and stringent inspections as measures that have curbed diversion and smuggling of ration rice. He also outlined future initiatives, including Aadhaar verification, e-POS systems, public dashboards, WhatsApp complaint centres, and independent audits to ensure equitable benefits for rural and vulnerable populations.



“Public Distribution System must be more than a welfare scheme; it should symbolise dignity, justice and trust,” he said. During the event, Manohar also handed international placement visas to 50 Westin students placed in hotels in Dubai and New Zealand, praising the college for facilitating 13,000 overseas opportunities.