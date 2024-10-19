Civic officials urged to ensure temporary pathways during drain construction

Vijayawada: The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) commissioner H.M. Dhyanachandra directed officials to ensure the provision of temporary pathways during drain construction and repair works to minimize inconvenience for citizens. During a visit to the ESI Hospital in Gunadala, he instructed officials to create a temporary pathway to the hospital, emphasizing the need for public comfort, and urged for prompt completion of the work.

Additionally, he stressed that measures should be implemented in major areas within VMC limits to maintain public access while drain work is underway, thereby minimizing disruption to daily commutes.



Later in the day, Dhyanachandra, along with civic body officials, inspected ongoing arrangements at Babburi Grounds, adjacent to Punnami Ghat, in preparation for the prestigious Amaravati Drone Summit 2024, set for October 24. He also visited the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) stadium to assess arrangements for Police Commemoration Day celebrations scheduled for October 21.



