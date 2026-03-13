Civic Officials Mark Encroachments at Kakinada Market

Kakinada:Officials of the Kakinada Municipal Corporation on Friday carried out markings to identify encroachments at the Indira Priyadarshini Market, a century-old market located on Main Road in Kakinada.

The action followed a report by Deccan Chronicle highlighting several problems in the market, including encroachments, poor drainage and lack of drinking water facilities on the edition publised on March 2, 2026.

Ward secretary Subhashini and town planning officials visited the market, conducted measurements and placed markings to demarcate the permissible area for traders. They warned shopkeepers not to cross the marked boundaries and instructed them to keep access clear for entry into the old market.

In a related development, municipal officials led by additional commissioner Sudhakar also inspected the Rythu Bazaar near the RTC complex after local residents complained about encroachments in the area.

Bhaskar Ganesh, president of the 93 BC Castes Association, alleged that some traders had encroached upon access ways and set up stalls in front of residential gates, causing inconvenience to residents. He warned that he would launch an indefinite hunger strike from Friday if the issue was not resolved.

Municipal officials assured him that the encroachments would be addressed within three to four days, following which Bhaskar Ganesh postponed his protest.