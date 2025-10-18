Civic Body In AP Bags National Honour In Water Conservation





According to the Jal Sanchai Jan Bhagidari 1.0 rankings announced by the Jal Shakthi ministry for 2024-25, Rajamahendravaram lined up among the best performers.The Raipur municipal corporation (Chhattisgarh) topped the chart while the Hyderabad municipal corporation in Telangana took the second slot and Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) the third.RMC commissioner Rahul Meena would receive the award on November 18. It carries a cash component of `2 crore.The municipal corporation undertook 13,298 works related to water conservation across the city and uploaded the photos to the ministry website. Members of the national water commission came to Rahamahendravaram from Delhi in June and visited the city's water treatment plant, sewage treatment plant, the Kambhala Tank and cesspools in government offices and ward secretariats. The team examined aspects such as rainwater harvesting, water conservation and restoration of the ecosystem and sent a report to the Centre, leading to the RMC’s selection for the award.Rahul Meena expressed happiness over the award and congratulated the officials and others who helped in this feat. He said the success was possible with three main goals – raising the ground water table, efficient use of rain water and public participation.