City Court Imposes Judicial Remand to Three Youths Suspected to Have Links to Terror Networks up to April 6

Vijayawada: The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court has imposed judicial remand to three accused youths, suspected to have links to terror networks, up to April 6 when they were produced before it here on Tuesday.

The youths were identified as Mohammad Rehmatulla Sharif, resident of Winchpet in the city; Mohammad Danish of Bhavanipuram and Mirza Sohail Baig of Mahanthipuram in the city.

A posse of police personnel carried out searches at the residence of Mohammad Rehmatulla Sharif, who confessed to the police that he had been radicalised through social media under the influence of Islamic preachers like Israr Ahmed and Zakir Naik and leaders of terrorist organisations. Sharif also confessed that he was attracted towards the banned terrorist organisations like AQIS and ISIS and had decided to participate in the jihadi activities. Sharif disclosed that he had been following social media accounts of terrorist organisations, posting videos and disseminating terror-related and jihadi content in support of establishing Khilafat in India.

He revealed that Mohammad Danish and Mirza Sohail Baig were his associates and active participants in social media-based radicalisation activities.

Sharif admitted that he came into contact with a foreign handler, Al-Hakim Shukoor, through social media, who instigated him towards jihad and advised him to join hands with Shadman Dilkash, resident of Bihar, and Sayeeda Begum from Hyderabad, who were involved in jihadi activities affiliated with the banned terrorist organisations AQIS.

Sharif said he was advised to associate with members of the radicalised ‘BENX COM’ group, namely Azmanullah Khan (Bihar), Lucky Ahmad (Delhi), Mir Ashif Ali (West Bengal), Jishan (Rajasthan), Abdul Salaam (Karnataka) and Sharuk Khan and Shaik Fiaz Ur Rehman from Maharashtra, as they were affiliated with the ISIS by sharing Instagram IDs and mobile numbers.

The police registered an FIR with the Crime No. 98/2026 under relevant sections of BNS, 2023; Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 and 66-F of IT Act, 2000 at II Town police station under the NTR commissionerate in the city on Monday.