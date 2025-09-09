Citizens Urge Strict Inspections Of Unlicensed RO Plants

Nellore: Citizens have appealed to the Nellore municipal commissioner to conduct regular inspections of reverse osmosis (RO) water plants in the city, citing growing concerns over the quality of drinking water supplied in cans.

In a representation submitted through 14th division corporator Kartham Pratap Reddy on Monday, they pointed out that while some plants are functioning efficiently and supplying purified water, several others are allegedly filling cans with untreated water and selling it without proper checks.

“Despite assurances given in earlier municipal corporation meetings, no effective inspections are being carried out. As a result, contaminated water is reaching households, posing a serious risk to public health,” the appeal stated.

Residents noted that almost every household in Nellore relies on canned water for drinking purposes, which makes strict monitoring essential. They questioned how many plants in the city are operating with proper licences and ISI certification and how many are running illegally.

They also sought details of the action taken so far against unauthorised operators. With the rising demand for canned water, unlicensed RO plants have mushroomed, many of them using substandard machinery without necessary technical expertise.

Citizens alleged that lack of vigilance by municipal authorities has turned this into an opportunity for unscrupulous businesses.

They urged the commissioner to immediately check illegal plants and ensure that the water being supplied meets quality standards. “If authorities fail to act, public health will be put at greater risk. The commissioner must pay special attention to the quality of can water and safeguard people’s health,” the memorandum emphasised.

Citizens also requested minister for municipal administration and urban development Dr Ponguru Narayana to ensure the supply of safe and affordable mineral water across Nellore, highlighting the NTR Sujala Sravanthi scheme, under which mineral water cans are provided for just Rs 2 in every division.