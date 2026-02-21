Citizens’ Group Urges Centre to Bring Endowments Under RTI

KAKINADA: The Citizens’ Initiative organisation has urged the Centre to amend the Right to Information Act to bring temples and endowments department matters under its purview to ensure transparency and accountability.

Organisation secretary Duvvuri Subrahmanyam said representations were sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union ministers for personnel and law, and the Chairperson of the Law Commission, seeking amendments to the RTI Act. He said requests seeking information on temple income and properties were denied by endowments officials, citing High Court rulings that temples were not “public authorities” under Section 2(h) of the RTI Act.

Subrahmanyam pointed out that the High Court itself had recommended amending the Act, noting that temples receive substantial public funds. He also cited a recent Supreme Court ruling that temple funds belong to the public and devotees have the right to know how donated lands and funds are protected.

He alleged that endowments departments were exercising control over vast assets without accountability and called for immediate legislative correction to plug loopholes enabling non-disclosure.