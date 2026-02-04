Citadel Godavari Legends FC Lift AP Super Cup 2026 After Dramatic Final

ANANTAPUR: Citadel Godavari Legends FC scripted a triumph by winning the AP Super Cup Football 2026, defeating Coromandal FC 3–0 in a penalty shootout in an edge-of-the-seat final at the RDT Stadium here on Wednesday.

The highly anticipated title clash lived up to expectations, with both teams putting up a spirited performance. Regulation time ended goalless as the defences dominated the proceedings, denying clear scoring opportunities despite several attacking moves from either side.

The deadlock persisted even after extra time, forcing the match into a penalty shootout to decide the champion.

Citadel Godavari Legends FC held their composure in the shootout, converting three penalties through Raja Debnath, Vignesh Vel Murugan and Rameshor Meetei. Goalkeeper Sachin Jha produced two crucial saves to shut out Coromandal FC and seal the title for his side.

With this victory, Citadel Godavari Legends FC not only clinched the AP Super Cup but also secured a prize money of ₹10 lakh. The AP Super Cup is regarded as one of the biggest football tournaments in India in terms of prize money and competitive structure, drawing attention from football circles across the country.

The tournament featured eight teams — Coromandel, Kolleru, Penna, Godavari, Visakha, Vamsadhara, Nallamala and Thungabhadra — each representing a distinct region of Andhra Pradesh.

Played in a round-robin format followed by knockout stages, the competition provided a strong platform for regional talent and competitive football.

The championship victory also marked a significant personal milestone for Prudhvi, star player and co-owner of Citadel Godavari Legends FC. Taking charge of the club during a challenging phase, he navigated several hurdles including the absence of proper practice facilities and limited sponsorship support.

The AP Super Cup title stands as a testament to the club’s resilience, teamwork and determination, highlighting an inspiring success story that extends beyond the football field.

Anantapur collector Anand appreciated the winning team.