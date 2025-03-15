CISF’s Cyclothon rally to reach Vizag on March 17

Visakhapatnam: The nationwide Cyclothon rally of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), flagged off on the occasion of its 56th raising day, will reach Visakhapatnam on March 17, where the port authorities will receive the participants. Chairman of the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) M. Angamuthu will be the chief guest along with district collector Harendhira Prasad, for welcoming and sending off the rally. The objective of the Cyclothon is to sensitize coastal communities about the national security and also raising awareness about threats, drug trafficking, arms and ammunition smuggling. The theme of the rally is “safe coast, prosperous India.” This is the first of its kind rally which will traverse through coastline of the mainland. The rally was flagged off virtually by Union home minister Amit Shah, on March 7 from RTC Arakkonam, Tamil Nadu.



Raptors exhibition kick-starts in Vizag



Visakhapatnam: A 90-day exhibition titled ‘Wings of Wonder – Raptors Exhibition’ was unveiled by the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) in collaboration with WWF, India. The initiative aims to celebrate the diversity of raptors and raise awareness about their conservation. The exhibition was inaugurated by Dr. Shanti Priya Pandey, additional principal chief conservator of forests. Speaking about the pivotal role these apex predators play, she said, “Raptors are birds of prey and serve as nature’s pest controllers. These birds manage rodents and also aid in the removal of carcasses.” While having interaction with the students, she said that these raptors face threats due to the excessive use of pesticides and fertilisers.



India is home to over 100 different raptor species, and these predatory birds are facing pressing challenges such as habitat loss and ecological degradation.



Altogether 60 species of raptors have been put on display at the exhibition, offering an opportunity to understand their ecological importance and the need for their conservation. G. Mangamma, curator of the IGZP, said, “Students from schools and colleges should visit the Zoo Bioscope between 9:00am and 5:00opm to explore and learn about these majestic birds.” Farida Tampal, state director of WWF, India, said, “We encourage everybody to participate in this unique learning experience.” B. Gopi, assistant curator-1, P. Gopal Naidu, assistant curator-2, B. Bharathi, forest section officer-1, and B. Srihari, forest section officer-2, faculty members, students, and other zoo officials were present on the occasion.



