CISF Raising Day Celebrated at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

Visakhapatnam: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Visakhapatnam Steel Plant unit of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), celebrated its Raising Day at Ukkunagaram in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

Manish Raj Gupta, chairman and managing director of RINL, along with the directors of RINL and deputy commandants of CISF, attended the event.

The CMD lauded the force for its unwavering commitment and acknowledged the strong association between CISF and RINL. He commended the personnel for their dedicated efforts in ensuring the security of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and maintaining a safe environment for employees and industrial operations. He also conveyed his best wishes to the CISF fraternity for their continued service to the nation.

On the occasion, four platoons of CISF personnel participated in a ceremonial parade followed by operational demonstrations showcasing their preparedness and response capabilities.

The celebrations also featured a firefighting demonstration by the CISF Fire Wing, an impressive performance by the CISF Dog Squad, and cultural programmes presented by CISF personnel and their family members.