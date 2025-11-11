CISF Conducts Mock Drill At Tirupati Airport After Delhi Blast

TIRUPATI: Security has been tightened at Tirupati International Airport following the blast reported in Delhi on Monday night. As a precaution, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) conducted a mock security drill on Tuesday to assess preparedness and inter-agency coordination.

The exercise, carried out in coordination with the local police, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), and the dog squad, involved checks at key locations including the city-side area, parking zones, cargo section and the old terminal building. Officials said the drill was intended to test the response mechanism in the event of a security threat, and no suspicious items or persons were found.

An improvised explosive device was placed in a car to simulate an emergency scenario. The drill, supervised by Deputy Chief Airport Security Officer Anurag Yadav, concluded with a debriefing session on performance and response protocols.

Meanwhile, Tirupati district police have intensified inspections across public places. Acting on the directions of District Superintendent of Police L. Subba Rayudu, security personnel have been deployed at Tirumala, other temples, the airport, railway stations, bus stands, commercial centres and other busy locations. Bomb squads and dog squads are conducting continuous checks.

Additional surveillance has been introduced in areas with high movement of devotees and visitors. Police teams, including armed reserve personnel, have been inspecting platforms, bus terminals, shopping complexes, parcel offices and other crowded spaces. Vehicle inspections have also been stepped up at district entry points and check posts.

The SP urged the public to remain alert and report any suspicious persons, vehicles or abandoned objects to the nearest police station or by dialling 112.