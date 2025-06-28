CIPET Offers Diploma Course To SSC Supplementary Pass Students

Vijayawada: Dr Ch. Shekar, director and head of the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET), Vijayawada, announced a special opportunity for students who have cleared their SSC supplementary examinations. These students can now enrol in three-year diploma programmes in Plastics Technology (DPT) and Plastics Mould Technology (DPMT).

Shekar said the initiative aims to create employment opportunities for students through these skill-based programmes. The institute provides separate hostel facilities for male and female students in compliance with regulations.

Eligible students may also avail the fee reimbursement scheme offered by the Andhra Pradesh government. However, as the number of seats is limited, applicants are urged to apply before July 10.

Graduates of these courses can find employment in multinational companies and allied industries, in roles such as Junior Engineer (Production), Mould Designer & Maker, and Junior Engineer (Maintenance), with a starting monthly salary ranging from ₹18,000 to ₹22,000.

He added that even regular students have excellent prospects through these programmes. For details and assistance, students may contact him at 9398535697.