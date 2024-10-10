Cinema Tree’ sprouts again after two months of nursing

Vijayawada: A 150-year-old Nidra Ganneru tree, famously known as the ‘Cinema Tree’, has started sprouting from its trunk after two months of careful nursing involving chemical treatment and organic manure at Kumaradevam village in Kovvur Mandal, East Godavari district.



The iconic tree, located on the banks of the Godavari River, fell during floods when its hollow trunk, weakened over time, allowed floodwater to seep in, causing it to collapse. To save the tree, its branches were cut off, and the separated trunks were grafted together, tightly bound with ropes.



Since the tree’s fall in August, periodic chemical treatment and organic manure have been administered. The nursing efforts have shown positive results, with new sprouts forming on the trunk, indicating that the tree has survived and started to grow again.



This tree gained fame for featuring in nearly 150 films over a span of 50 years.



