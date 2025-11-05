CII's Young Indians Team Invites Lokesh for National Conference in Delhi

Vijayawada: A delegation from the Young Indians (Yi), an initiative of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), called on IT minister Nara Lokesh on Wednesday and invited him to deliver the keynote address at the Yi Annual National Conference — Take Pride — to be held in New Delhi on December 19 and 20, 2025.

The delegation briefed the minister on the various nation-building programmes being undertaken by Yi chapters across the state, focusing on youth engagement, innovation, entrepreneurship, and leadership development. They also highlighted initiatives promoting collaboration with educational institutions and rural communities for inclusive growth.

The Yi representatives congratulated Lokesh for facilitating the landmark Google Data Centre project in Visakhapatnam, involving an investment of Rs 15,000 crore (USD 15 billion) and a capacity of 1 GW. They said the project marks a major milestone in positioning Andhra Pradesh as an emerging global hub for technology and investment.

The delegation included Hari Krishna K, chapter chair, Yi Amaravati Chapter; Bala Krishna Chittineni, chapter co-chair, Yi Amaravati Chapter; Varsha V. Kasthuri, Chapter Chair, Yi Tirupati Chapter; and Nitin D, Chapter Co-chair, Yi Tirupati Chapter, along with other chapter members.