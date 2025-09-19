CII’s Space Meet Showcases Isro’s Global Collaborations

Nellore:Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), in collaboration with Isro, IN-SPACe and NSIL, hosted the two-day International Conference on Space 2025, which concluded in Bengaluru.

Themed “Harnessing Space for Global Progress: Innovation, Policy, and Growth,” the event solidified India’s position as a global space player in fostering innovation, strengthening indigenous capabilities, and promoting international collaboration.



The conference, which began on September 8, brought together 650+ delegates, government leaders, industry stalwarts and global experts. Union minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, ISRO chairman and Department of Space (DoS) secretary Dr. V Narayanan, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (Training) Air Marshal Tejinder Singh, and New Space India Limited CMD Mohan delivered the keynote addresses.



Highlighting the recent milestones, Dr. Jitendra Singh referred to the success of Chandrayaan-3, which placed India among the leading spacefaring nations by being the first to land near the south polar lunar region. He outlined India’s upcoming exploration missions to Moon, Mars and Venus, alongside the human spaceflight programme Gaganyaan.



The DoS secretary emphasised on the reforms initiated under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, which has led to 350+ startups getting actively engaged in space-related activities. “The true value of space lies in its applications across everyday life – from agriculture and health to education, urban development and governance,” Dr. Narayanan underlined.



Subsequently, the conference discussed ways of bridging gaps in achieving India’s space vision, the private sector’s role in accelerating the NewSpace economy, and strategies for self-reliance through indigenous capabilities.



On September 9, the conference explored the space economy, delved into policy frameworks, regulatory developments, opportunities for start-ups and international partnerships, with Denmark as the guest country.



The conference felicitated Group Captains Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair and Shubhanshu Shukla, the pilots ISRO has selected for its Gaganyaan human spaceflight programme. Shubhanshu Shukla has returned to the Earth after a visit to the ISS.

