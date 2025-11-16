CII Summit Logged Rs 13.25 Lakh Crore Investment: CM

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has said the two-day CII partnership summit held here in the last two days has attracted a total investment offer of Rs 13.25 lakh crore, which could provide employment opportunities to over 16 lakh youths.

Addressing the media after the conclusion of the summit, the Chief Minister said the event saw a participation of over 4,975 industrialists including 640 International delegates.

Calling the summit a super hit, the Chief Minister said 41 business sessions were organised with 91 speakers and 16 business meetings with eight countries. He himself participated in 24 bilateral meetings. During the last 17 months, the state government attracted investments of more than Rs 20 lakh crore, he said.

“The summit was not confined to attracting investments. It was organised in a hybrid model with knowledge sharing sessions and discussions on global industrial scenarios,’’ he said.

The CM said, in addition to the available incentives, the state government has decided to open escrow accounts and provide sovereign guarantee to those who come forward to invest in the state. This apart, as many as 450 students were given participation in the summit, to develop them as future entrepreneurs.

Naidu said the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub was serving as a platform for prospective entrepreneurs. MSME parks would be set up in all 175 constituencies to promote entrepreneurs. Common infrastructure and marketing facilities would be provided to promote industrialisation.

Citing the example of Sri City, he said that 240 units functioned in Sri city, drawn from 31 countries. All departments attracted investments with the help of both the ministers and officers.

During the past 17 months, he said, the government was able to instill confidence among investors, and as a result, the state attracted huge investments. This was also due to the speed of business initiative of the government.

Asked as to what extent these MoUs would be realised, the CM expressed confidence that it would be 100 per cent. “All the investments are serious investments and all will be materialised in three years,” he said.

“We have a strong stable government at the Centre and in Andhra Pradesh. Hence, we won the confidence of the investors both from abroad and from within the country.’’

The Chief Minister said his government was committed to decentralisation of development and would develop logistics from east to west. “Rayalaseema will be developed as the horticulture and industrial hub and coastal AP as the aqua hub and Visakhapatnam the AI hub with the setting up of a data centre,” he said.

The ‘group of ministers’, he said, would follow up on the investment proposals until the projects are grounded. “Efforts are on to provide necessary infrastructure for grounding of projects. We are able to win the confidence of investors including global investors.”

Asked about the per capita income projected after three years when these signed projects were grounded, the Chief Minister replied that it would double from the present Rs 2.66 lakh.