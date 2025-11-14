CII SUMMIT: AP Seals ₹8.26 Lakh Crore In A Day At CII Summit

VISAKHAPATNAM: The 30th CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam delivered a dramatic display of investor confidence in TD government on Friday, with the AP government announcing ₹8,26,668 crore worth of MoUs with 365 companies in a single day—one of the largest investment commitments recorded at any such event in the state.

On this record-setting day, 41 agreements were signed in the presence of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, while another 324 MoUs were formalised before various ministers. Together, these pacts carry the potential to generate 12,05,174 jobs across multiple sectors, according to government sources.

The summit, attended by more than 3,000 delegates from over 50 countries, features over 45 sessions centred on trade, future industrialisation, sustainability and climate action, technology and innovation, geo-economics, growth, and inclusion. Global CEOs, ministers, diplomats and policy leaders from Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and Oceania are participating.

Setting the tone during the inaugural session, the Chief Minister said, “The state has already attracted $20 billion in the past 18 months, generating employment for 2 million young people. The new targets are achievable, with Andhra Pradesh serving as a gateway for investments due to its abundant natural resources and the longest coastline on India’s East Coast.”

The commercial industries department led with 121 MoUs, followed by 95 in Information Technology, Electronics and Communication, and 44 in the power sector. The government had initially projected ₹10 lakh crore in investments over the two-day summit, but the first day alone surpassed that expectation.

In a high-profile session attended by the CM, 41 companies pledged ₹3,50,186 crore with a job potential of 4,16,290. Key participants included AM Green Metals and Materials, Ecoren Energy, Jackson Green, GMR Energy, Essar Renewables, Wari Group, Season Global Trading, SAEL, JM Baxi, Shree Cement, Reliance Consumer Products, Hindustan Shipyard, Tata Power, Patanjali Food, Indus Coffee and Kellogg India. Union minister Rammohan Naidu and state ministers Gottipati Ravikumar, BC Janardhana Reddy and CS Vijayanand were also present.

The momentum built a day earlier, when 35 companies signed MoUs worth ₹3,65,304 crore, promising 1,26,471 jobs. Combined with Friday’s numbers, Andhra Pradesh secured ₹11,91,972 crore in investments from 400 companies over two days, with the promise of over 13 lakh employment opportunities.

Officials said the figures not only reaffirm Andhra Pradesh’s appeal as a premier investment destination but also mark a transformative phase in the state’s industrial and economic trajectory, setting a new benchmark for investment mobilisation.



Sector-wise investments and jobs are as follows:

Power Sector

Investment: Rs 5,11,502 crore

Jobs: 2,45,222

Infrastructure & Industry

Investment: Rs 2,05,008 crore

Jobs: 3,05,574

Capital Region Development Authority

Investment: Rs 50,511 crore

Jobs: 42,225

Municipal Sector

Investment: ₹4,944 crore

Jobs: 12,150

Food Processing

Investment: Rs 13,009 crore

Jobs: 47,390

Industrial & Commerce

Investment: Rs 2,68,248 crore

Jobs: 4,23,869

Information Technology

Investment: Rs 1,38,752 crore

Jobs: 2,56,015



AP nets 5.22 lakh cr in green energy push

5,22,471 crore in renewable and green energy investments through 48 MoUs and Government Orders, creating 2,67,239 jobs across sectors such as green hydrogen, pumped storage, biofuels, manufacturing and hybrid RE projects.



Andhra Pradesh signed agreements worth 27,909 crore with 17 electronics companies at the CII Partnership Summit, in the presence of Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh. The deals are expected to create 53,879 jobs.