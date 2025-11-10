CII Partnership Summit To Have 37 Plenary Sessions

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has released a draft programme for the 30th edition of the CII Partnership Summit-2025, at the Andhra University grounds in Visakhapatnam from Nov. 14 to 15.

The inaugural session would commence at 9am on Nov 14 and there would be 18 plenary sessions on the first day. Each of these would be held with a specific topic.The plenary session-1 will be held on the topic ‘Technology, Trust and Trade: Navigating the New Geo-economics Order’ with the track-Growth. Similarly, the other plenary sessions would be held on topics and tracks like ‘Transforming Ideas into Global Impact: Accelerating Inclusive and Sustainable Innovation’; ‘Industrial and Technological Partnership: Russia-India Collaboration for the future’; ‘Open-Mic Session: Investor’s Perspective on Growth, Opportunity and Enablement’; ‘Vision-2047: Youth Shaping India’s Future’; ‘Gateway to Growth: The Trade and Investment Imperative’; ‘Andhra as a Strategic Hub for Defence Manufacturing, Aerospace, Spence and Drones Ecosystems and Private Sector Participation to pilot the journey’; and ‘India’s Precision Medicine Leap-Harnessing AI and Genomics for Viksit Bharat’, and so on.On Day-2, plenary sessions will be held on topics like ‘Ratan Tata Innovation Hub and One Family One Entrepreneurship-State’s Innovative Way of Integrating Entrepreneurship, Innovation, Mentoring and Product Perfection; ‘Climate Risks for Indian Businesses’ and several other topics, to be discussed in 37 plenary sessions in total, for two days.The valedictory session would be attended by governor Justice Abdul Nazeer, Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal, chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, CII vice president Suchitra K. Ella, CII International Council chairman R Dinesh and CII director general Chandrajjit Banerjee, who would be the moderator.