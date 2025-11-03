CII Partnership Summit In Visakha To Sign 410 MOUs Worth ₹9.8 Lakh Crore

VIJAYAWADA: The two-day CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam from November 14 is expected to facilitate the signing of 410 MoUs that could attract investments of ₹9.8 lakh crore, with a job potential for 7.5 lakh persons in Andhra Pradesh.

Education minister Nara Lokesh noted at a media meet here on Monday that the state could attract investments of ₹10 lakh crore during the present government’s term. He listed out names like ArcelorMittal, Google, BPCL, NTPC etc who came forward to set up their units in the state.

The minister said chief minister Chandrababu Naidu who is adept in fields like IT, agriculture, mining, MSMEs etc managed to get these investments to Andhra Pradesh.

He said, “The state government is acting like a double-engine bullet train under the combined leadership of Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Speed of Doing Business initiative is also playing significant roles to attract investments to AP.”

Disclosing the details of the partnership summit, Lokesh said, “This summit is a partnership among our people, our government and forward-looking corporates. Every MoU is a commitment to the dreams of our youth. Choosing AP means speed, trust and opportunity grounded in Telugu pride and built for global leadership.”

The summit would lead to the initiation of projects worth ₹2.7 lakh crore to generate 2.5 lakh jobs, reinforcing decentralised development. It would have 48 sessions with one plenary, 27 technical sessions, three standalone sessions and 11 state-specific sessions.

Some 300 overseas delegates from 45 countries including G20 members and 72 international speakers are expected for the event. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, commerce minister Piyush Goyal, civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu, Railways and electronics minister Ashwini Vaishnaw would be among those who would address the high-profile summit.

Lokesh said availability of the best talent, world class infrastructure, scenic beauty and government policies were attracting huge investments to AP. “We are building leadership in several sectors like renewable energy, semiconductors, electronics, steel, ports, agri-tech, drones, AI and quantum technologies,” he stressed.