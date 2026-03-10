CII, AP MSME Corporation Sign MoU To Support Micro Entrepreneurs

VIJAYAWADA: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Centre of Excellence on Employment and Livelihood (CEL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh MSME Development Corporation to strengthen the micro and small enterprise ecosystem in the state.

The MoU was exchanged between Dr V. Nagalakshmi, chairperson of CII Vijayawada, and Vishwa M, AFHQCS, CEO of the Andhra Pradesh MSME Development Corporation.

Officials said the partnership aims to support micro and small entrepreneurs through training, market linkages and structured growth support. The initiative aligns with the state government’s vision of promoting entrepreneurship, economic activity and job creation.

Under the collaboration, entrepreneurs will receive support through knowledge transfer, technical exposure, mentorship and structured handholding. The programme will also focus on improving market access, expanding business networks and promoting peer learning through CEL’s Entrepreneur Development Forums.

The initiative will also emphasise financial literacy, informed decision-making and leadership development to help entrepreneurs scale their businesses sustainably.