CII Andhra Pradesh welcomes new leadership for 2025–26

Visakhapatnam:The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Andhra Pradesh chapter has elected its new office-bearers for the year 2025–26. Murali Krishna Gannamani, founder and CEO of Fluentgrid Ltd, has taken over as chairman, succeeding Dr V Murali Krishna of Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital & Research Institute.

The election coincided with a panel discussion on Swarna Andhra Pradesh: Vision 2047, featuring notable speakers, including Kondapalli Srinivas, minister for MSME, who praised CII’s collaborative efforts towards Andhra Pradesh’s development vision.



Speaking virtually, minister Kondapalli Srinivas, Andhra Pradesh’s minister for MSME, SERP, and NRI Relations, commended CII and its industry partners for their joint efforts in shaping the state’s ambitious development agenda.



P.S. Gangadhar, IFS, joint secretary of economic diplomacy at the Ministry of external affairs, highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s strategic advantage in enhancing trade along the eastern corridor. He emphasised India’s growing global influence through platforms like BRICS, G7, and G20 and underscored the ministry’s role in advancing energy security, trade, technology, and investment arbitration for a Viksit Bharat.



Rajan Navani, chairman of the CII India @ 100 Council and vice-chairman & managing director of Jetline Group, underscored the importance of entrepreneurship and youth innovation in driving progress across sectors. He also highlighted the increasing influence of soft power—media, sports, arts, and culture—in shaping global perceptions while identifying health, education, and infrastructure as key areas requiring urgent focus.



Praveena Yagnambhat, chief of staff & CSR head at Boeing India & South Asia, called for a stronger emphasis on upskilling in education to bridge the gap between skills and opportunities. She expressed optimism about India’s determination and the aviation sector’s growth potential.



Rear Admiral RS Dhaliwal, NM, from the Eastern Naval Command, spoke about the defence industry’s role in achieving self-reliance. With current production valued at `90,000 crore, he projected an increase to `27 lakh crore by 2047 through indigenisation, opening avenues for exports and global competitiveness.



The meeting concluded with two awards ceremonies. The CII Andhra Pradesh Industrial Safety Excellence Awards 2024 recognised 59 companies for their commitment to workplace safety.