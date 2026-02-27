CIFNET Trains Vizag Fishermen in Sustainability

Visakhapatnam: A one-day skill development training programme on “Fabrication of Square Mesh Cod-end” was conducted at CIFNET in Visakhapatnam on Friday. This initiative was organised in collaboration with the department of fisheries and was funded by the NFDB in Hyderabad under the PMMSY scheme.

P. Lakshman Rao, the joint director of fisheries in Visakhapatnam, and Hrusikesh Bisoyi, the deputy director of CIFNET, inaugurated the programme. They welcomed the attendees, distributed training materials, and highlighted the event's significance. Dr Mahadeva Rama Kokane, CI (S&N), and S.B. Rangari from MME, CIFNET Chennai, also attended the programme.

The training sessions featured both theoretical instruction and practical demonstrations led by Guvva Venkateswarlu, N. Amrutha Varshini, Nishith P.T., T. Kishore, and M. Deepak Sushanth. A total of 50 fishermen participated, gaining valuable hands-on knowledge of cod-end fabrication techniques.

Certificates were awarded to the participants upon completion of the training. Attendees expressed their appreciation for CIFNET’s efforts in organising the programme and highlighted its usefulness for the fishing community at Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour. P. Lakshman Rao remarked, “This initiative reinforces the importance of skill development in enhancing sustainable fishing practices and supporting livelihoods.”