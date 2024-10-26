 Top
Andhra Pradesh
25 Oct 2024 9:56 PM GMT
CID serves notice to Nexus Growth
The AP CID has issued a notice to Nexus Growth following findings that former ICICI branch manager Naresh allegedly invested misappropriated funds in the company.(DC File Photo)

Vijayawada:The AP CID has issued a notice to Nexus Growth following findings that former ICICI branch manager Naresh allegedly invested misappropriated funds in the company.

The CID officials formed three teams to investigate irregularities across ICICI branches in Vijayawada, Narasaraopet, and Chilakaluripeta. The inquiry revealed that Naresh, along with other staff, was involved in diverting depositors’ money and misusing mortgaged gold.

ICICI zonal manager Sandeep Mehra filed a complaint with CID authorities in Vijayawada, stating that Naresh had siphoned off Rs 28 crore belonging to 72 depositors.

DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

