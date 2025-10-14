CID Reopens Probe Into Tirumala Parakamani Theft Case, Seizes Key Files

TIRUPATI: Crime Investigation Department (CID) of AP has reopened the probe into the Parakamani theft case in Tirumala following AP High Court strong criticism over delays in implementing its earlier directives.

A CID team led by Director General Ravi Shankar Ayyanar visited the Parakamani on Tuesday, where the temple’s Hundi collections are counted, and formally launched the investigation.

The team seized crucial evidence and documents from multiple sources, including the Tirumala One Town Police Station, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) offices, and the Lok Adalat cell in Tirupati.

Officials confirmed that the seized material comprises the original FIR, charge sheet, statements of the accused and complainant, Lok Adalat proceedings, TTD Trust Board resolutions, and internal correspondence between the TTD and police during the previous investigation.

Significantly, the CID collected copies of CCTV footage and related registers from the Parakamani for detailed examination.

Speaking to media, Ayyanar said the CID is acting strictly in accordance with the High Court’s directions. “We have taken possession of all materials connected to the case. They will be submitted to the court in a sealed cover. The investigation will proceed exactly as per the court’s order”, he stated.

Sources said the agency will re-record statements from all persons linked to the case, including the original investigating officers, TTD vigilance officials, and Parakamani staff. The CID will also examine whether procedural lapses or external influence led to the premature closure of the earlier case.

The CID’s action comes after the High Court on Monday observed that there has been an undue delay in implementing its September 16 directive. The bench, headed by Justice Gannamaneni Ramakrishna Prasad, observed that the police department’s move to seek modification of the order on October 8 suggested a lack of seriousness in a sensitive temple-related case.

The case is from March 2023, when C. Ravi Kumar, an employee of Jeeyar Mutt attached to TTD, had been caught stealing foreign currency worth about $920 from the Parakamani. A review of CCTV footage later revealed that the total misappropriation exceeded $11,000 in multiple incidents. Although a charge sheet had been filed, the accused subsequently donated seven immovable properties worth around ₹40 crore to the TTD.

Lok Adalat settled the case on September 9, 2023, and the TTD board approved the settlement. However, a public interest litigation later challenged the legality of the compromise, alleging that the settlement bypassed a full investigation. Acting on the petition, the High Court ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and directed a fresh probe.

TTD Trust Board member G. Bhanu Prakash Reddy met Ayyanar and handed over some documents and CCTV footage, claiming these would expose further irregularities. He urged the CID to ensure transparency in probing possible instances of foreign currency being stolen over an extended period.