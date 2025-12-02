CID Issues Notices To 10 In Attacking Ramanaidu Attack Case

KAKINADA: 2 Officials of the Rajamahendravaram region CID have issued notices to 10 persons, charging them with attacking Nimmala Ramanaidu, now the Water Resources minister, during the rule of YSRC government. The attack took place at a meeting coinciding with the inauguration of TIDCO houses. As the then Telugu Desam MLA from Palakollu, Ramanaidu, along with the then MLC Angara Rammohan, went to the meeting.

When the two proceeded on to the dais, ruling YSRC leaders present there attacked them and pushed them down from the dais. At the time, though Ramanaidu lodged a complaint, area police did not register it. After NDA came to power, Ramanaidu reopened the complaint, following which Narsapuram DSP registered a case.

Subsequently, the case got transferred to the CID. Rajamahendravaram Region CID additional superintendent of police Asma Fahreen said notices have been issued to 10 persons. Of them, one person appeared before the CID for questioning on Monday and another on Tuesday. The additional SP said all the accused need to appear before the CID before December 10