CID Holds Workshop On Gaming Laws To Curb Illegal Betting

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh CID on Thursday conducted a specialised workshop on new gaming laws to strengthen its response to cyber-enabled betting and online gaming offences.

The programme, led by CID director general of police Dr Ravi Shankar Ayyanar, focused on the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, and the AP Gaming (Amendment) Act, 2025. He stressed the need for continuous training to equip officers to deal with evolving betting-related offences.

The technical session was led by lawyer and public policy expert Rajaram Surianarayanan, who briefed around 50 CID officers, from inspectors to superintendents of police, on the legal framework governing online gaming. He also highlighted enforcement practices, provisions of the Information Technology Act, and the growing role of cryptocurrency in betting transactions.

Senior CID officials, including R. Gangadhar, P. Parameswar Reddy, S. Sreedhar, S. V. Sreedhar Rao, K. Chakravarthi, K. Eswar Rao and Dr K. V. Srinivasa Rao, participated in the workshop.