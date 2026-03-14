CID DG Stresses Training To Combat Cyber Crim

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department director general Ravi Shankar Ayyanar emphasised the need for capacity building and continuous training for police officers to effectively respond to the rapidly evolving cyber crime landscape.

A five-day ‘Executive Development Programme on Cyber Hygiene and Cybersecurity Best Practices’ was organised by AP Police in collaboration with the School of Computer Science and Engineering at VIT-AP University, Amaravati, from March 10 to 14.

Around 107 CID officers, from sub-inspector to superintendent of police rank, participated in the programme.

The programme aimed to strengthen cybersecurity awareness, enhance digital investigation capabilities and promote cyber hygiene practices among law enforcement personnel.

Teja Chinthalapudi from the Data Security Council of India shared insights on the evolving cyber threat landscape and the importance of strengthening cyber hygiene practices.

The Centre of Excellence in Cyber Security at VIT-AP University demonstrated a blockchain forensic tool, which attracted significant attention from the officials.

VIT-AP University vice-chancellor Dr Jagadish Chandra Mudiganti highlighted the importance of collaboration between academia and law enforcement in strengthening cyber resilience.