CID, ACB Submit Sealed Reports on TTD Parakamani Case to High Court

Tirupati: The CID and the Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday submitted their reports on the TTD Parakamani case to the Andhra Pradesh High Court in a sealed cover.

A month ago, the court had ordered the reinvestigation into the dollar-theft case involving an employee.

Additional director general Ravi Shankar Ayyanar, who headed the CID’s special investigation team, personally handed over the report to the court. In a synchronized action, the ACB also submitted its report the same day.

The high court posted the matter to Friday for the next hearing.

During the proceedings, counsel for the main accused CV Ravi Kumar, sought copies of both reports. Justice Gannamaneni Ramakrishna Prasad rejected the plea, saying the documents would remain confidential at this stage.

The reinvestigation was ordered in October after Tirupati-based journalist Macherla Srinivas filed a writ petition, complaining that the Parakamani theft case was closed without proper inquiry. Following this, the HC instructed both CID and ACB to reopen the case and submit their findings in sealed covers.

The CID team led by ADGP Ayyanar and the ACB under DGP Atul Singh carried out a 34-day probe. They questioned several witnesses, including former TTD chairpersons Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and YV Subba Reddy, former executive officer AV Dharma Reddy and other officials.

Karunakar Reddy appeared before the SIT on Nov 25 and Subba Reddy on Nov 28. Five teams have conducted investigations into Parakamani procedures, administrative oversight, property transactions, CCTV evidence, and financial records.

The CID and ACB teams also verified income statements, bank accounts and property details of those linked to the case.

The case began in April 2023 when Tirumala Pedda Jeeyar Mutt employee Ravi Kumar was caught stealing 920 dollars from Parakamani, the temple’s currency and coin counting centre. The matter, initially registered at the Tirumala police station, was later transferred to the Lok Adalat.

In Sept 2023, a compromise was recorded after Ravi Kumar offered to donate seven properties valued at around Rs.14.5 crore in Tirupati and Chennai to the TTD. This raised suspicions.

The petitioner argued against the settlement and said the case was effectively closed without a proper investigation. This prompted the high court to order the present re-inquiry.