Macherla Inspector Suspended In Palnadu Honour Killing Case

Palnadu district superintendent of police B. Krishna Rao ordered Venkataramana’s suspension, citing serious misconduct and dereliction of duty.The case pertains to the murder of 23-year-old Choudeswari, a resident of Macherla. She had married Nagaraju, whom she loved against her family’s wishes.According to police investigations, Choudeswari, daughter of Chandra Seenu and Ganga, eloped and married Nagaraju after her father arranged her engagement with another man.Angered over his daughter defying him, Chandra Seenu reportedly lodged a complaint with the police, alleging that his daughter had fled with cash and gold. Investigations revealed that Choudeswari’s father struck a deal with CI Venkataramana, offering money in exchange for tracing and handing over his daughter.Following this arrangement, Venkataramana, with the help of a local contact, tracked down the couple in Narasaraopet and brought them to the Macherla police station. Despite Choudeswari asserting that she is a major and wishes to live with her husband, the officer forcibly handed her over to her parents on March 15.Just three days later, on March 18, Choudeswari’s father took the help of a relative Pachipala Seenu, who allegedly smothered her with a pillow while she had been sleeping.The family initially attempted to pass off the death as a suicide. However, inconsistencies in statements of the family members prompted a deeper investigation, which exposed the murder plot, including the CI’s role.Sources said attempts had been made to even manipulate the post-mortem report to support the suicide theory. However, the post-mortem report ruled out suicide, bringing to light death by suffocation.Further investigations established that the CI had accepted money in two instalments. He played a direct role in facilitating the crime by forcibly returning the victim to her family. His actions, officials said, violated both legal protocol and professional ethics.Describing the incident as a grave breach of duty, the Palnadu SP ordered immediate suspension of the circle inspector.The case has triggered widespread outrage over the police official misusing his authority and even forcibly handing over Choudeswari to her family, thereby becoming an accessory to the honour killing.