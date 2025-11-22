 Top
CI in Vivekananda Murder Case Dismissed from Service

Andhra Pradesh
22 Nov 2025 6:18 AM IST

Following the prolonged investigations into the case, Shankaraiah had been put under Vacancy Reserve in Kurnool range

YS Vivekananda Reddy.
Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy

ANANTAPUR: J. Shankaraiah, the circle inspector when former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy had been murdered in Pulivendula in March 2019, has been dismissed from police service on Friday.

Following the prolonged investigations into the case, Shankaraiah had been put under Vacancy Reserve in Kurnool range. The CI had gone on to issue a defamation notice to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu a few months ago.
Kurnool SP Vikranth Patil released a statement on Friday about the dismissal of circle inspector Shankaraiah from police service following a directive issued by Kurnool range DIG Koya Praveen.
It may be recalled that Shankaraiah, as circle inspector of Pulivendula at the time of Vivekananda Reddy’s murder, had been accused of failing to preserve the necessary evidence at the scene of the crime – the residence of YS Vivekananda Reddy.
Sources said Shankaraiah serving a defamation notice against CM Naidu violates the norms and regulations of the police department.
