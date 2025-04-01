 Top
Chodavaram court hands down death sentence in child murder case

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
1 April 2025 1:56 PM IST

The first-ever death sentence awarded by the Chodavaram Court.

The crime, which occurred in 2015, shocked the region.

Amaravati: Anakapalli district’s Chodavaram court has delivered a landmark verdict in a gruesome child murder case. The accused, Shubachari Shekhar, 31, has been sentenced to death for the brutal killing of a seven-year-old girl from Devarapalli.

The 9th Additional District Judge, K. Ratnakumar, pronounced the judgment, marking the first-ever death sentence awarded by the Chodavaram Court.
The crime, which occurred in 2015, shocked the region. Shubachari Shekhar slit the young girl’s throat with a beer bottle, leading to an extensive investigation and legal battle. After a thorough inquiry, the court delivered its final verdict on Tuesday, ensuring the severest punishment for the heinous act.


