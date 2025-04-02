Chittoor to pilot slot booking system for property registrations

TIRUPATI: State government is set to introduce a slot booking system for property registrations, aiming to provide citizens flexibility in registering their properties at their convenience.

The system will be initially implemented on a pilot basis at the Chittoor Revenue Sub-Registrar's Office from Friday, before being expanded across Chittoor district.

Auspicious timings, involvement of middlemen, or improper documentation often result in heavy rush at registration offices, causing long waiting periods for buyers and sellers.





To address this, the new slot booking system will introduce a structured approach, reducing congestion and ensuring a smoother registration process.





Ahead of the Friday launch, training sessions are being conducted for staff at the registrar's office and the state-level IG office to ensure effective implementation of the pilot project.



According to revenue officials, the slot booking system is expected to benefit individuals coming from distant locations, saving their time and improving their overall experience. If the pilot run proves successful, the system will gradually be extended to other sub-registrar offices across the district.



Officials have outlined key advantages of the new system, including a reduction in long waiting times, a lighter workload for staff, and minimised interference from middlemen and document writers. The system is also expected to simplify document verification, offering a convenient process for elderly and differently-abled individuals. Additionally, it will create a quiet environment for reading and verifying important legal documents, such as wills.



Citizens will have to visit the IGRS website, select the slot booking option, and enter the necessary details. Upon selecting a preferred date and time, a token with a QR code will be generated. They must then visit the respective office with the token and required documents at the scheduled time, ensuring completion of the process within an hour.



Documents must be submitted online a day in advance by those opting for the "Anywhere Registration" system.



The slot booking facility will be free of charge and available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. However, a fee of ₹100 will be charged for cancelling a booked slot. Rebooking will cost ₹200.

