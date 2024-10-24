Chittoor police recover mobile phones worth Rs 65 lakh through Chat Bot and CEIR portal

Tirupati: The Chittoor District Police have successfully recovered 300 mobile phones valued at ₹65 lakh within just 30 days, as part of the ninth phase of an ongoing initiative that leverages the "Chatbot" service and the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal to trace and return lost or stolen phones to their rightful owners.



According to Superintendent of Police (SP) V.N. Manikanta Chandolu, the Chittoor Police have recovered a total of 2,635 mobile phones worth ₹5.61 crore across nine phases. "The phased recoveries began with 500 phones in the first phase and have progressively added up over several months. In the ninth phase alone, we retrieved 300 phones. These recovered devices, traced from Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring states, have been returned to their rightful owners," said the SP.During a "Mobile Recovery Mela" organised at the Chittoor Police Guest House on Wednesday, The SP handed over the recovered devices to the victims. Speaking to the media, he explained that citizens can easily lodge complaints and track their lost phones using the Chat Bot or CEIR services, without needing to visit police stations or file an FIR.



“The Chatbot service is designed to simplify the process for the public. By sending a ‘Hi’ or ‘Help’ message to the WhatsApp number 9440900004, users receive a link to a Google form where they can provide details such as the mobile model, IMEI number, and place of loss. Complaints can also be lodged through the central CEIR portal ( “The Chatbot service is designed to simplify the process for the public. By sending a ‘Hi’ or ‘Help’ message to the WhatsApp number 9440900004, users receive a link to a Google form where they can provide details such as the mobile model, IMEI number, and place of loss. Complaints can also be lodged through the central CEIR portal ( https://www.ceir.gov.in/Home/ index.jsp ), offering an additional avenue for phone recovery,” explained the SP.



Chandolu commended the efforts of Crime Inspector Uma Maheshwara Rao and the Chat Bot team, which includes officers Bapuji, Srinivasan, and Raghu, for their diligent work in tracking and recovering the phones. He also assured the public that pending recoveries would be expedited, and encouraged citizens to make use of these services.



