Chittoor police launch ‘Shakthi Teams’ to strengthen women’s safety

Tirupati:In a move to enhance women’s safety, Chittoor district police have launched six Shakthi Teams to curb harassment and ensure swift action against offenders. The initiative aims to provide a stronger security framework for women across the district.

The teams were formally inaugurated at the Chittoor Women’s Police Station by additional SP (operations incharge and admin) S.R. Rajasekhara Raju in the presence of Women DSP Vijayasekhar, Chittoor DSP T. Sainath, and Shakthi Team members. The newly formed teams, under the direction of SP Manikanta Chandolu, have been strategically deployed across the district, with three teams in the Chittoor sub-division and one each in Nagari, Kuppam, and Palamaner.

Each team consists of seven police personnel, including a sub-inspector or assistant sub-inspector as the leader, supported by two female officers and four constables. These teams will work proactively to prevent harassment in public spaces, conducting surveillance in colleges, parks, RTC bus stands, and major intersections. Officers will also operate in plain clothes to identify and take immediate action against offenders.

Speaking at the launch, the additional SP emphasised the importance of addressing crimes against women with a dedicated approach. “The safety of women is a top priority for the police department. The Shakthi Teams have been formed to instil confidence among women and ensure that public spaces are free from harassment. Our teams will not only act against offenders but also conduct awareness programmes to educate people about the laws protecting women,” he said.

A key aspect of the initiative is the integration of technology through the Shakthi App, a government-developed mobile application that allows women to send SOS alerts in emergencies. The ASP urged all women to download the app, stating, “If any woman feels unsafe or is in distress, she can use the Shakthi App to send an alert, and our teams will reach the location immediately. The teams will also respond to distress calls received through Dial 112 and 100.”

The Shakthi Teams will function under the guidance of the SP, with the Additional SP serving as the nodal officer and a Women DSP overseeing operations. Upon receiving an SOS alert, the teams will be deployed immediately to the location to provide assistance and take legal action.

Additional SP Rajasekhara Raju stated that the initiative is a crucial step in making Chittoor a safer place for women. “These teams will work in a structured manner to ensure swift response and strict legal action against those harassing women. We have also directed our teams to create awareness about the Shakthi App so that more women can use it in times of need”, he said.