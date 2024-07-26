Chittoor police destroy liquor worth Rs 27 lakhs

Tirupati: The Chittoor sub-division police on Thursday destroyed illegal liquor and country liquor with an estimated value of around Rs 27 lakh. The contraband, which included 3,240 litres of illegal liquor and 1,258 litres of country liquor, was seized in a total of 116 cases registered across three police stations in the Chittoor West Circle.

The operation was carried out under the orders of district superintendent of police (SP) V.N. Manikanta Chandolu and supervised by DSP Rajagopal Reddy. The destruction of the seized liquor took place in an open area in Perumallapalli village. A road roller was used to crush and destroy the contraband in the presence of officials.