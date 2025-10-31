Katari Couple Murder Case: Death Penalty to 5

The Chittoor VI Additional District Sessions Court on Friday sentenced five men to death in the 2015 murder case of former Chittoor Mayor Katari Anuradha and her husband Katari Mohan.

Delivering the verdict, Judge N. Srinivasa Rao described the killings as one of the “rarest of rare cases.” The convicts — S. Chandrasekhar alias Chintu (Mohan’s nephew), Govinda Swami Srinivasayya Venkatachalapathi alias Venkatesh, Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jayareddy, Manjunath alias Manju, and Muniratnam Venkatesh — were found guilty of planning and executing the murders inside the Chittoor Municipal Corporation office nearly a decade ago.

According to the prosecution, on November 17, 2015, a group of men disguised in burqas entered the Municipal Corporation building and attacked the couple. Anuradha, then serving as Mayor, was shot dead inside her chamber, while her husband Mohan — who rushed to the spot after hearing gunfire — was chased and stabbed multiple times. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigations revealed a long-standing family dispute as the motive behind the crime, with Chandrasekhar identified as the main conspirator. Police initially charged 28 individuals in the case. One accused, Kasaram Ramesh, was later discharged, while another, S. Srinivasachari, died during the trial, bringing the number of accused down to 21.

The court examined 122 witnesses and reviewed extensive evidence before convicting the five men last week. The death sentences were pronounced on Friday, considering the brutality and premeditated nature of the murders. Tight security was maintained around the court during the verdict.

Following the sentencing, the convicts were taken back to prison under police escort.

Chittoor Urban Development Authority (CHUDA) Chairperson Katari Hemalatha, daughter-in-law of the victims, welcomed the judgment.

“This verdict has strengthened our faith in the judiciary,” she said, expressing relief that justice had finally been served after nearly a decade.