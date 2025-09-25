Chiranjeevi Responds to Balayya's Statement in Assembly

Hyderabad: Following Hindupur MLA and senior TD leader N. Balakrishna's clarification on MLA Kesineni Srinivas' statement that former CM and YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, during his term, did not prefer meeting film personalities but agreed to do it only after thespian Chiranjeevi had strongly asked for it, the latter issued a statement.

In the Assembly this morning, Balakrishna clarified that nobody insisted that Jagan should meet the film stars. It is true that the former CM did not show inclination to meet them but nobody, including Chiranjeevi, pressurized him to agree, he said.

Responding to this clarification, Chiranjeevi said that he had heard Balakrishna's statement on the television set. When former CM Jagan was in power in AP, a few producers met me. They urged me to speak to the government regarding the hike in movie ticket prices. At that time, I spoke to Cinematography minister Perni Nani on phone and he informed me that the Chief Minister had told him that he would meet me personally. They gave me a date and told me that the CM had invited me for the lunch. Accordingly, I went to his residence. During lunch, I briefed him about the challenges the film industry was facing in the recent times. I also told him that people are speculating a gap between Jagan's government and the Telugu film industry. I appealed to him that all of us would meet him, if he gives us some time."

After a few days, minister Perni Nani called up and informed me that the CM had asked for only five people to visit him, in view of the Covid precautions.

Chiranjeevi said that he tried to get in touch with Balakrishna too but he was not available.

"We arranged a flight and a few of us, along with R. Narayana Murthy, tried to meet the CM. I told the CM about the challenges the industry was facing and urged him to extend cooperation. All those people present at that time are witness to this conversation. It was only because of me stressing the need for the movie ticket price hike, a favourable decision was taken. The AP government's decision had helped the film industry to come out of the crisis to some extent. Permission was given to increase the ticket price of movies Veerasimha Reddy and Vaalteru Veeraaiah. Producers, distributors and exhibitors benefited from it. I speak in a respectable manner either to a Chief Minister or a common man," Chiranjeevi said.