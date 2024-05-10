Chiranjeevi not to campaign in support of Pawan Kayan in Pithapuram

Hyderabad: Megastar Chiranjeevi on Friday categorically said he was not going to take part in election campaign in Pithapuram Assembly constituency where his brother Pawan Kalyan is contesting the polls.



Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena party is contesting elections after forming an alliance with NDA and TDP.

When media persons asked him to which party he is extending support during elections, he replied that he wants to stay away from political parties. “I am not going to Pithapuram. The media speculated that I am going to Pithapuram for canvassing. There is no need for me to respond to it as it is speculated.”

“Moreover, Pawan Kalyan never requested me to campaign in Pithapuram and left it to my comfort. I always wish that he (Pavan Kalyan) should be good and reach greater heights in his political life and to ensure that I am with him I released a video,” he explained.

Chiranjeevi said his family also wishes Pawan Kalyan to significantly grow in his political career.