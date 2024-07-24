Chintoor agency still cut off from four states

The Chintoor Agency under ASR district witnessed a complete cessation of traffic between Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Odisha for the past four days due to floodwaters inundating national highways.



Notably, National Highway-30 at Chatti in Chintoor mandal and Highway No. 326 at Kuiguru are submerged, severely disrupting transportation.





The flood victims are calling for immediate implementation of the Polavaram compensation and rehabilitation package, urging that their villages be evacuated swiftly to ensure their safety. The flooding, exacerbated by heavy rains, has caused extensive crop damage in the former East Godavari district. Approximately 85,000 acres of paddy fields have been affected and horticulture and vegetable crops have suffered damage across 1,250 acres.

Efforts are underway to move cattle to safer areas, while Lankan farmers are striving to protect fodder, coconut and other agricultural products.





Collector of ASR district A.S. Dinesh Kumar said flood relief was being given to the flood-hit people of Chintoor mandal. The collector held a review meeting in Etapaka tahsildar office on the disbursement of relief on Tuesday. He instructed the officials to supply essential commodities on a war-footing.

He said control rooms were set up in every mandal and people were given rice, dal, vegetables, cooking oil and other goods. He said special medical camps were put up in every shelter in the affected areas. The pregnant women were admitted to hospitals and nutritious food was being supplied to all the Anganwadi centres.



He said boats, generators and fuel for the motors have been kept ready to evacuate the people marooned in the floodwaters.





