Chintapalle ASR Police Seize 120 Kg Cannabis Arrest Four

Andhra Pradesh
7 Nov 2025 11:39 PM IST

In another incident, the Kasimkota police of Anakapalle district seized around 50 kg of ganja and arrested one person while he was transporting ganja in a car: Reports

Representational Image - ASR Cannabis — DC File

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Chintapalle police of ASR district seized around 120 kg of dry cannabis and arrested four persons, including a woman from Tamil Nadu, while they were transporting the weed in an auto-rickshaw near Antharla.

In another incident, the Kasimkota police of Anakapalle district seized around 50 kg of ganja and arrested one person while he was transporting ganja in a car.


DC Correspondent
