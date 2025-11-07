Chintapalle ASR Police Seize 120 Kg Cannabis Arrest Four

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Chintapalle police of ASR district seized around 120 kg of dry cannabis and arrested four persons, including a woman from Tamil Nadu, while they were transporting the weed in an auto-rickshaw near Antharla.

In another incident, the Kasimkota police of Anakapalle district seized around 50 kg of ganja and arrested one person while he was transporting ganja in a car.



