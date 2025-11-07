Chintapalle ASR Police Seize 120 Kg Cannabis Arrest Four
In another incident, the Kasimkota police of Anakapalle district seized around 50 kg of ganja and arrested one person while he was transporting ganja in a car: Reports
VISAKHAPATNAM: The Chintapalle police of ASR district seized around 120 kg of dry cannabis and arrested four persons, including a woman from Tamil Nadu, while they were transporting the weed in an auto-rickshaw near Antharla.
In another incident, the Kasimkota police of Anakapalle district seized around 50 kg of ganja and arrested one person while he was transporting ganja in a car.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story