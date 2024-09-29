Chinta Mohan alleges conspiracy in Yechury's death

Anantapur: Senior Congress leader Chinta Mohan from Tirupati has raised suspicions of a conspiracy surrounding the death of CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, alleging that Yechury was infected after being placed next to a swine flu patient in the hospital. The former Congress MP accused the BJP of orchestrating a conspiracy against the senior CPM leader, who was admitted to a hospital in New Delhi with respiratory issues.

Speaking to the media in Tirupati on Saturday, Mohan claimed that there was a deliberate plan behind Yechury's death. “Yechury was placed next to a swine flu patient, which further deteriorated his health and ultimately led to his demise,” he stated. He also alleged that the BJP conspired to deny Yechury proper medical treatment during the critical period of his illness.



